From Noah Ebije Kaduna

The immediate past Speaker, and member, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Shagali has warned that the ongoing face-off between Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central) and the current Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani is capable of rocking governor Nasir El-rufai’s achievements in the last six years.

There has been verbal warfare in recent times between the camps of the Senator and the Speaker over who controls the structure of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State towards 2023 general elections.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Hon. Shagali however advised the embattled Senator and the Speaker to sheath the sword and work for the unity of APC in the

State.

The former Speaker noted that governor El-rufai has raised the bar of leadership from narrow to pragmatic quality which needed not to be rubbished by forces of disagreement among party folds.

He added that there has been harmony and coordination among the organs of government in the State under the administration of El-rufai.

“As a serving member and immediate past Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, I have followed with deep concern the recent political developments in Kaduna State.

“Sadly, given the current signs, the picture is fraught with uncertainty, and the foundation so masterfully laid is now under threat, and about to be destroyed on the altar of some retrogressive forces who are purported loyalists of the Governor, but are all well-armed with mischief.

“It is on this note that I appeal to the people of Kaduna State, and especially members of the All Progressives Congress to extend genuine solidarity to the Governor and save our State from these retrogressive forces.

“We must come together, reason together and strive together to stand by the Governor. These forces will not hold back; they are relentless in the wild pursuit of their agenda and can only be subdued by a strong force for common good.

“So there is no need for the Senator and the Speaker to quarrel over any issue at all.

“What Uba Sani has achieved in office so far is unprecedented in the history of Kaduna Central senatorial zone.

‘The Speaker, Yusuf Zailani should understand that leadership is all about cohesion. They don’t need to quarrel.

” Taking over control of the party is the sole responsibility of the governor because he is our leader. So for me I see no reason for this cold war between the Senator and the Speaker.

“Both of them should work hand in hand for the progress of the party and the State, and not to cause confusion in the State”. Shagali said.

He further explained the achievements of El-rufai, “The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has since 2015, demonstrated forthrightness, courage and supreme innovation in charting purposeful development.

“This can be seen in the reform of critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and security. He has also led an economic rebirth leading to an unprecedented flow of investments into the State, and not least, the ongoing Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan urban renewal projects.

“All these developments are taking place despite the resources constraints being faced by the state and acts of sabotage portrayed by some elements who wished to see the failure of this administration particularly when it comes to accessing resources to be used in Malam’s quest for taking the state to a greater level.

“The administration of Malam Nasir has actually made business very easy in the state by creating an enabling environment and more opportunities for economic undertakings in the state; at the same time, strengthening the Internally Generated Revenue base of the state.

“This is glaring considering the 5th out of 36th position occupied by the State in terms of IGR in the country. This cannot be disconnected with the vision and commitment of this administration.

“The reforms and reinventions of the Public Service introduced by his administration have turned the service to highly effective and efficient in terms of service delivery which met the global best practice. Values have been reoriented, attitudes have been positively changed and discipline has been instilled in the public life. Kaduna State is regaining its pride of place and is now a reference point and the envy of all.

“As a third-term parliamentarian, critical stakeholder (twice Speaker 2015-2020) and a witness to the issues raised, I must point out that Kaduna State is clearly on a journey which will herald new levels of development and breakthrough, contingent upon the peace, unity, and cohesion of the present administration. Unwarranted upheaval and political disruption must be avoided in the time left before 2023”.