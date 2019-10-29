Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the bandit invasion of about 18 villages in Birni Yero, in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, and nd subsequent displacement of about 2,000 locals a few weeks ago, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, visited has the refugees with relief materials.

The lawmaker told reporters that his visit to the locals who are currently camping at LEA primary school, Birni Yero, was out of concern of a potential humanitarian crisis that may occur as a result of lack of food.

Items distributed include cash, rice, sphaghetti, sugar, rice, oil, satchet water, bread and milk worth N2 million, according to the relief needs of the displaced persons.

Financial support was also extended to members of the civilian Joint Task Force that assist the security agencies in curbing the activities of bandits in Kaduna State.

The displaced communities included Dallatu, Digani, Unguwan Audu, Bakin kasuwa, Jura, Un/Tofa, Sauran Giwa, Kosau, Kajinjiri and Gidan Makeri.

Assessing the condition of the camp during the visit, Senator observed that, in addition to the previous aid, the displaced persons may need health and/or medical assistance, especially the most vulnerable groups of children, women and the elderly, as well as awareness on disease and epidemic prevention.

He called civil society and professional bodies to assist in providing services, social activities and protection services to IDPs across the country in partnership with other operating international organisations and in cooperation with the authorities in the communities where IDPs are located.

He pointed out the need for authorities and the public to contribute to support the stability of displaced families affected by security incidents

“Such services should include vocational and professional training service aimed to build the capacity of displaced family members and the host community and to empower them vocationally and professionally to help them secure income for their families,” the Senator said.