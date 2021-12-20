Senator Dr. Ubanesse Igbeke has commiserated with the entire Chukwuma family of Uru – Umudim, Nnewi, over the death of their matriarch, Madam Martina Chukwuma.

In a statement made available to sunnewsonline Senator Igbeke described Madam Chukwuma as an extraordinary woman of great character, who through dint of hard work and exemplary parenting raised two iconic sons, who have achieved indisputable enterpreneurial success in different areas of business and life in general.

He noted that Chief Gabriel Chukwuma, Chairman of Gabros Group and Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Motors are illustrious legacies that have engraved Mama’s name in perpetual gold.

Senator Igbeke prayed for eternal repose of Mama’s soul and enduring fortitude for all the people she left behind to bear the monumental loss.