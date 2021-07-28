The Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State in the Red Chambers of the National Assembly, Sen Chukwuka Utazi has decried the persistent and routine killings of natives, security agents and migrant farmers in Uzo Uwani LGA lately, and consequently turning the area into a killing field.

The lawmaker expressed sadness on the latest attack on the Opanda-Nimbo migrant farmers from Aku, and called on the Enugu State House of Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, pass the Southern Governors Forum’s proposed anti open grazing bill into law in Enugu State, to forestall any future herders-farmers clashes.

Senator Utazi warned that a bleak harvest awaits the public next year as farmers couldn’t farm this year for fear of herders’ attack.

While appreciating the laudable efforts of His Excellency Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, in his containment security policies in the State as a whole, Utazi called on the Chairman of Uzo Uwani LGA, Hon Chukwudi Nnadozie, the Neighbourhood Watch, the Forest Guards, the Traditional Rulers and Presidents General of various Town Unions, to rise up to the occasion of defending the area and it’s various communities, from the unrelenting and marauding attacks of AK 47 wielding herdsmen.

The lawmaker called for eternal vigilance in order to safeguard lives and property in the state.

He also thanked the GOC 82 Division, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, the Enugu State Director of Department of State Security, the Enugu State Commander of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence for their collaborative efforts and partnership with the Chief Security Officer of the State and Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in trying to reduce criminality to the barest minimum in the state and beyond.

Sen Chukwuka Utazi, who is also the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, commiserated with families who lost their beloved ones in various attacks in the state and called for legislative action to forestall further incidents.

