Former senator for the Benue North West, Joseph K.N. Waku, is dead.

Waku was chairman of Senate committees on Senate Services, Works and Housing, Health, Establishment, Water Resources and Privatisation, died in the United States.

Waku was an active member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), after accusing theMiddle Belt Forum of excluding non-Christians from their organisation.

He said the ACF was formed to give a voice to northern minorities including those in the Middle Belt.