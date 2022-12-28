From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for “graciously awarding the construction projects of Dange-Danchadi-Bodinga road 25km linking Trunk Sokoto -Gusau and Sokoto Yauri Road.”

The lawmaker, while expressing appreciation described the projects as timely as it would impact positively on the lives of the people of the state “especially considering its economic benefits”.

In a statement, Senator Wamakko, who is also the APC leader in the State, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for approving the dualization of Sokoto -Gusau road project.

The Senator urged benefiting communities to cooperate with the construction company for the success of the project.

He disclosed that “already, Director of the Highways construction and Rehabilitation Department of the Ministry of Works and Housing, Engineer F. N Esan, ordered the Engineers concerned to commence the works projects with effect on Wednesday the 28th of December 2022 and to ensure its completion on or before 27th December 2023,” the statement said.