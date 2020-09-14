Chairman, Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, yesterday, advised leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa against division.

Ahmed said though the APC was no longer in power in the state, members should continue to meet to keep the party alive.

She also asked the state chapter of the party to support Governor Mai Mala Buni’s National Caretaker Committee.

The lawmaker stated this when she led a delegation of the Adamawa APC National Assembly Caucus on a visit to the state Chairman of the party, Ibrahim Bilal.

“At the state level, the party should also be seen to be active, that is our office must always remain open. We shall soon embark on state wide membership drive, as arrangements to that effect are being worked out by the National Caretaker Committee. We must maintain strong bond of unity and not to allow rumors and divisive elements to create problems for us,” Ahmed said.

She said the caucus was ready to keep the party united.

“APC NASS caucus made up of my colleagues from the House of Representatives and my humble self from the Senate came to discuss strategies, ways and means to forge ahead for our party and to also re-assure you that we shall continue to liaise with the Mai Mala Buni National Caretaker Committee on all issues of the party in Adamawa State.

“Those of us here are the genuine elected leaders of the party in Adamawa State. It is our responsibility to keep the party flag flying high and to also keep party activities alive, in order not to lose members to other parties.

“In addition to the occasional intervention by members of NASS in executing programmes or activities, there is the need for party organs at various levels in the state from ward to local government levels from time to time to keep meetings going and discussing matters affecting the party.

“Whenever there are issues that require the notice of national caretaker committee, please do not hesitate to bring it to our attention, so that we can promptly handle it together with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and our ministers.”

The state APC chairman, Bilal assured that he would continue to give a sense of belonging to all party members.