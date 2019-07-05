Molly Kilete, Abuja

Senator Elisha Yabo, the embattled lawmaker who allegedly assaulted a sales girl and nursing mother at an adult sex-toy shop in Abuja may be arraigned in court next week.

This is just as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command has granted the senator bail on personal ground. Yabo who reported to the FCT police command on Thursday, was detained and released on Friday afternoon.

It was also gathered that part of the bail conditions granted to the senator is that he should report to the command on a daily basis pending when he would be charged to a competent court of law.

It was gathered that detectives had commenced a review of the video footage of the assault as recorded by the Close Circuit Television (CCTV), installed in the adult sex-toy shop.

It was also gathered that the police orderly attached to the embattled senator has also been identified by the police and invited for interrogation by the investigation team

Police sources say the senator would be charged for assault.

When contacted, Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, confirmed the release of the senator.

Mba, said “as it stands now, he would be charged for assault since there is no bodily injury. But if there was injury, he would be charged for assault occasioning harm.

“The nature and the number of charges will depend on the outcome and findings of the investigation.”

On the fate of the police orderly Mba, said “we have already told you people that every facet of that video will be investigated, and we are keeping to our words.”

Mba, refused to comment on whether the policeman attached to the senator had been arrested.