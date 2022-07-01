From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A former Senator for Edo North Senatorial district, Senator Yisa Braimoh (aka SYB), has commemorated with Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on his 65th birthday, describing him as a resourceful and great achiever.

In a statement released today, Senator Braimoh noted the worthy contributions of the governor to the rapid development of the state and also his selfless sacrifice in bringing dividends of democracy closer to the people.

He affirmed that Governor Obaseki has placed the people of the state at the centre of governance by regularly embarking on policies and people-oriented projects that support human and capital development.

“As the Governor turns 65, I can attest that his loyalty and dedication to duty have been most exemplary, especially in arears of human capital development.

” Your developmental projects which are people oriented have brought dividends of democracy closer to the people “

Besides, your regular consultations and interface with the people and other government structures to ensure synergy and harmony that put the welfare and well-being of citizens first remain the focus of his administration.

“He was born on the 1st of July and has always come first in all his human endeavors. His name is Godwin and he is indeed a winner anyday anytime.”

Senator Yisa Braimoh ,who is the Serki Musulumi of Afenmai land and the Ininame of Ihievbe Kingdom, extols the Governor’s courage, humility and resourcefulness, praying that the Almighty God will continue to grant him the strength, wisdom and good health to serve edo state , the nation and humanity .