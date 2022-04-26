From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Mr Barak Maikidi, a Senatorial aspirant under the platform of PDP has promised to influence the establishment of a specialized university in the Taraba Central Senatorial District if voted into senate come 2023.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Maikidi made his declaration while speaking to newsmen on Tuesday in Jalingo.

He attributed the level of underdevelopment of the political zone and poor government’s presence to under representation from precious politicians who held political positions from the area.

He identified the zone as one of the richest geographical areas in the country, noting that a university of aviation and or power would be suitable in the area.

Maikidi also lamented lack of electricity in the entire district, adding that only one local government out of five local government areas that was connected to national grid.

He also identified poverty due to lack of access to investors promising to being investors who would explore the numerous natural resources available in the area.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He also said that his tenure would ensure that Justice system was reviewed to met up with contemporary issues

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He faulted the fusion of the offices of attorney general and minister of justice making it cumbersome for dispensation of justice in Nigeria.