Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State chapter of Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) is set to wade into the zoning arrangement in the pending northern senatorial district by-election.

Since Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced a by-election for the zone following the death of Rose Oko, the agitations for zoning have torn apart the five local government areas of Ogoja, Yala, Bekwarra, Obudu and Obanliku that make up the old Ogaja province.

While some are kicking against zoning, others insist on total zoning for equity, justice and in the spirit of brotherhood.

Worried by this ugly development, CNPP said it has become expedient to convene a final emergency meeting of all registered parties to take a look at the zoning in line with the peculiarity of the zone.

In a statement dated July 25, and signed by Sunday Michael and Castro Ezama as state chairman and publicity secretary respectively, the group said it is imperative that political parties waded into the contentious issue, considering the significant roles parties play in an election as vehicle through which candidates emerge.

The duo, who are aides of Governor Ben Ayade, said CNPP would do everything possible to be unbiased in taking decision because of the sensitive nature of issue at stake, adding that all indices would be considered before taking a final decision.

“After lots of considerations, the political parties in Cross River State have met and are in the concluding stage of taking a decision on the local government to zone the northern senatorial position.

“Our decisions will be communicated in a detailed report to all registered political parties’ headquarters in Abuja.”