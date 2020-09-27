Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa



Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to create a level playing field for contestants and voters during the October 31 Bayelsa Central and West senatorial bye- elections.

Diri, who stated this at the weekend while inaugurating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council for the Bayelsa Central senatorial bye-election expressed optimism that the PDP would retain the seat he vacated following his swearing in as governor on February 14.

The governor charged security agencies to build on the gains recorded during the gubernatorial election in Edo poll by ensuring that the will of Bayelsa Central people prevailed.

He described the candidate of the party, Moses Cleopas, as eminently qualified to represent the people in the Senate.

The governor commended party faithful for the peaceful and transparent conduct of the primary which he said proved naysayers wrong.

He observed that over time, the PDP had proved to be a truly democratic party with a history of producing qualified candidates, stressing that politics was not about violence and imposition, but about the people as was seen in the recent election in Edo State.

“For those who think that politics is all about violence, there is a new dawn in Nigeria. We all saw what happened in Edo State. We believe that with what INEC has done in Edo, it will do the same in this bye-election. We expect that the process will be fair and transparent,” he said.