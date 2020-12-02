From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Minister of State Petroluem, Chief Timpre Sylva, has hit back at former governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, over comments made during a rally for Saturday Bayelsa West Senatorial election noting that the All Progressive Congress (APC) would win the election.

Dickson during the rally in Sagbama accused Sylva of denigrating the judiciary and masterminding violence to subvert the electoral process.

However, a statement by his media aide, Mr Julius Bokuro, titled ‘On Dickson and the Shadows that haunt him’ stated that Sylva is a friend to the judiciary having demonstrated his love for the judiciary through the building of the Nigerian Law School in Yenagoa during his tenure as governor.

During the Dickson’s administration, violence was elevated as a state policy and the judiciary was serially denigrated, the statement claimed.

It added that if Dickson has conscience he should be looking back at his eight years in office with grief and regrets.

Sylva declared that APC would win the senatorial election because Bayelsans supporting the party to become victorious.

“Dickson’s edginess and anxiety is a reflection of APC’s dominance in the state. The APC, backed by the good people of Bayelsa state will coast to victory come December 5