From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Senator Biodun Olujimi, former Senate minority leader, has clinched the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Ekiti South Senatorial district in the 2023 general elections

Olujimi emerged consensus candidate of the party following the withdrawal of her main challenger and former member of House Representatives, Segun Adekola, before commencement of the excercise.

The former federal lawmaker who is a core loyalist of former governor Ayodele Fayose had in a statement after days of horse trading informed the people of his intention to withdraw from the senatorial race.

Olujimi emerged through affirmation by the delegates from across six council areas comprising the senatorial district

at the shadow poll witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The affirmation was conducted under the supervision of the committee from the PDP National Secretariat and INEC officials as observers.

The excercise was held at the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education,Science and Technology Guest House, Ikere-Ekiti, the headquarter of Ekiti South Senatorial District under heavy security presence.

In her acceptance speech, Olujimi who acknowledged the sacrifice of the aspirant who stepped down for her in the interest of the party, assured that the confidence in her by party leaders would spur her to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

She equally applauded all the delegates for their supports and solidarity in giving her the party senatorial ticket, promising not to betray the trust reposed in her and continue to promote their interests when she returns to the red chamber.

While describing the process as peaceful free and fair, Olujimi said the outcome of the excercise was true reflection of the wishes of the people who were satisfied with her purposeful representation and outstanding performance in the upper chamber.

Olujimi said she was ready to face the All Progressives Congress in the general poll, adding that she remained the choice of the constituents in the six councils areas comprising the senatorial zone because she had endeared herself to the people.

“Ekiti South Senatorial District is our home and we must join hands to ensure that we build it up to a better place for all of us to dwell.

“I urge you all to join hands with me in the struggle to give our party, the PDP the desired victory at the 2023 general elections,’’ she pleaded.

