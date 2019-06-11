Counting of votes for office of the President of the Senate commenced on Tuesday after 107 senators-elect cast their votes.

The voting pattern, open secret ballot as specified by the 2015 Standing Rule, and announced by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Omolori, commenced by 10:54 a.m.

Omolori who gave the guidelines for the voting pattern, further announced that the voting would be done based on states and alphabetically.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the voting process involves senators-elect picking up the voting form, ticking the name of their candidate before dropping on the ballot box, which was provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The candidates for the president of the senate are Sen. Ahmad Lawan(APC-Yobe) and Sen. Ali Ndume(APC-Borno)

Lawan was nominated by Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi(APC-Kebbi) and Sen. Solomon Adeola(APC-Lagos).

They were equally witnessed the counting on behalf of Lawan.

Meanwhile, Ndume was nominated by Senator-elect, Mr Ishaku Abu(PDP-Adamawa) and seconded by Mr Barry Mpigi(PDP-Rivers).

They witnessed the counting on behalf of Ndume.

(NAN)

READ ALSO: 9th Senate: Okorocha’s name missing as senators-elect decide Lawan, Ndume’s fate