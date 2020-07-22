Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed 39, out of 41 non-career ambassadorial nominees submitted to it by President Muhammadu Buhari, despite a strong opposition from some aggrieved lawmakers, over alleged abuse of Federal Character principle.

According to the chairman of the Senate committee on Foreign Affairs, Bulkachuwa Adamu who reeled out the names, two of the nominees were stepped down.

The two nominees are from Niger and Yobe States. He said there were issues that needed to be resolved before their screening will be conducted and their subsequent confirmations conducted.

He told his colleagues that all the nominees met the necessary requirements and were therefore screened without any delay.

As soon as he read out the names, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, protested. He queried while some states got three nominees and others got only one. He further queried the total exclusion of some states.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan who presided, stopped the chairman of the committee from responding to the query. He said only President Buhari who made the appointments could give his reasons.

More details later