From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Senators Bassey Edet Otu and Sandy Onor have emerged the governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively in Cross Rver state.

While Otu in the APC primary election, polled 811 votes to defaet Owan Enoh and Agara who scored 84 and 63 respectively, Onor of PDP polled 236 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sen Gershom Bassey, who polled 175 votes and Rt. Hon Daniel Asuquo, who scored 147 votes.

Other PDP aspirants in the race include Sir Arthur Jarvis 6 votes, Filia Henshaw 2, Amb Nkoyo Toyo 4 votes and Emma Nsa Adegoke 1 vote.

The Chairman of the APC Governorship Election Committee, Mr. Nma Kolo, who declared Otu winner, said: “Senator scored the highest number of votes cast at the primary election with 811 votes and would represent the party in the main governorship election next year.

Otu was initially not cleared by the electoral panel but was later cleared by the party leadership.

The letter dated May 26, 2022, which was signed by the National Publicity Secretary, HE Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, titled ‘Clearance of Bassey Edet Otu, and addressed to the Chairman, 2022 Governorship Primary Election Committee, said Otu had been cleared.

The letter read in part: “Please be informed that Mr. Bassey Edet Otu has been cleared to participate in the Governorship Primary Election.

“To this end, it will be appreciated if he is accorded all respect and privileges deserving of a Governorship aspirant in Cross Rivers State,” the letter stated.

Declaring Sen Onor winner, the returning officer, Babajide Coker, said: “Since Sen Sandy Onor has polled the highest votes of 236 votes out of a total of 591 votes we hereby declare him the candidate of PDP.

According to him, “the exercise was very peaceful and orderly. So I commend all and pray that all should work for the interest of the party ahead of 2023.”

Responding, Sen Sandy Onor said:” I thank all my co-contestants who ran the race with me. I thank the panel members. The exercise was very peaceful. It shows there is hope for the countey democracy.

“It is a victory for the Cross Riverians. I will offer a leadership that would be different. We would regenerate and recreate the state and bring back the green and clean scenery. We would work towards the party victory ahead of 2023.”

