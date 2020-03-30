Fred Itua and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Senators and members of the House of Representatives have hurriedly returned to Abuja, yesterday, to beat President Muhammadu Buhari’s deadline of 11pm.

One of the senators who spoke to Daily Sun, said spending two weeks in the village would have placed a serious financial burden on them, hence, their hurried return to Abuja.

He added that many of their constituencies don’t have good healthcare in the event of an outbreak in those areas. He said Abuja was still safer, since Government was paying more attention to the Territory.

He revealed that some lawmakers who were on self-isolatio, had to cut it short to return to Abuja.

Over 12 senators who recently visited countries affected by the virus, have been self-isolating since then.

Meanwhile, the spread of the virus in Abuja has taken its toll on the National Assembly. Senators, members of the House of Representatives, aides and other legislative staff, have abandoned the expansive complex.

Last week, both chambers of the National Assembly announced suspension of plenary for two weeks, following the first reported case of COVID-19 in Abuja.

Unlike the directive issued to Federal Government workers which exempted officers above level 12 from the stay-at-home order, only clerks of both chambers, Directors and Heads of departments were instructed to show up at work in the National Assembly.

However, when our correspondents visited the National Assembly, it was like a ghost city.

Lawmakers, who are not affected by the directive, deserted the complex.