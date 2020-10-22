Fred Itua, Abuja

Twenty four hours after soldiers allegedly opened fire and killed #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos State, some senators have condemned the action.

This is even as the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan is yet to comment on the development, despite a nationwide outrage over the killings.

Lawan, presided over the session on Tuesday when the Senate took a resolution urging President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation to douse the nationwide protests.

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and Senate Committee chairman on Women Affairs, Betty Apiafi, in separate reactions, said the opening of fire was provocative and unconstitutional.

Ekweremadu said that any restrictions on the rights of Nigerians, including the right to peaceful assembly must follow the Constitution.

He called for justice for those who had fallen victim of government’s actions or inactions in the face of the nationwide protests.

Apiafi from Rivers State, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, called on President Buhari to investigate and ensure that the military officers responsible for the Lekki massacre were brought to book.

She described Tuesday’s massacre as the darkest day in Nigeria’s recent history and wondered why a democratically-elected government would deploy the military to kill its own people.

“The Nigerian Constitution 1999 as amended provides for the fundamental human rights of its citizens. Section 40 states that ‘Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union, or association for the protection of his interests’.

“From the constitutional provisions, the gunning down and massacre of young, unarmed and defenceless peaceful EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, on Tuesday by the military is unconstitutional.

“These youths were only demanding that government lives up to its responsibilities of protecting their lives from Police brutality, and for a better future for the Nation. Sadly, the government which negotiated with Terrorists dispatched Soldiers and massacred defenceless youths, even while holding the Nigerian flag and singing the National Anthem,” she said.