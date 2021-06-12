The Southern Senators Forum have appealed to Nigerians to defend the current democracy in the country.

In a statement by its Chairman, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Southern Senators’ Forum congratulated Nigerians on this year’s Democracy Day, and appealed to them not to despair or exhibit despondency about the country’s parlous and debilitating political and economic situations.

The statement said: “The forum congratulates all Nigerians on this heartwarming feat. Since Nigerian Independence in 1960, Nigeria has not practised democracy, ranked as the best form of government, this long.

“The cacophony of confusion caused by widespread insecurity and mutual distrust can only be healed when we are united. Secession agenda, nepotism, ethnic and religious upheavals would only stoke the fire and push us to the verge of destruction, if we fail to moderate our tempers and act wisely at these trying times.”