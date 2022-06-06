From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The South East/North Central Forum and South West Youth Lobby Committee, pressure groups comprising political leaders across the geopolitical zones, have extolled All Progressives Congress (APC) governors from the north for endorsing power shift to the south.

Convener of South East and North Central Forum, George Ugwuja made their position known,yesterday, saying they would not hesitate to support reputable organisations pushing for national cohesion and making concerted efforts to stabilise the country.

Ugwuja also called on the National Working Committee and State Working Committees of the APC to place the interest of the party above other interests by throwing their weight behind the call for a presidential candidate of southern extraction.

“When it comes to south, we want to also use this medium to remind the South West how the South East supported them during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s election and how the South East also supported our closest brothers, the South South during the election of former President Goodluck Jonathan,” he said.

Ugwuja also thanked the North East APC members for showing interest to join the forum in order to build a formidable north east to take over from South East to engender a 360 degrees balance in the power rotation agreement.

In the same vein, South West Youth Lobby Committee (SWYLC) described the 11 northern APC governors as real heros of democracy for their decision to support power shift to the South.

The committee stated this in a statement, yesterday, jointly signed by Its members, Bayo Adenekan, Titilope Gbadamosi, Prince Kunle Oyewumi Kazeem Faleye, Babajide Akeredolu, Ahmed Babalola, Lanre Oyegbola, Dayo Iyaniwura, Rinsola Abiola, Owolabi Awosan and Kabir Aregbesola

The committee described the position of the northern governors as courageous adding that it was what the nation needed in the spirit of fairness, equity and commitment to the stability of our dear nation

“As we move towards the dying minutes of the special convention of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), the most cheering news is one that is contained in a statement that can be termed the real heros words of our Northern Governors and leaders in the APC where they resolved to allow a shift of the ticket from the North to the South, and for this we say big thank you to them.

“This is the most honourable and courageous decision we need as a party and nation in the spirit of fairness, equity and commitment to the stability of our dear nation. This singular move has resolved more than half of the anxieties and significantly so has shown that the progressives are not power drunks and are forward thinkers.

“That the progressives are a people that place the interest of all above the interest of self. This move has set aright all speculations of a northern agenda to retain power through the back door or clandestinely orchestrate a process that allow a return of a northerner post the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

