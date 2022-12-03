From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has urged the people of Abia South senatotrial district to send him to the Senate, promising he would deliver if elected to represent the zone at the upper legislative chamber.

Ikpeazu stated this is Aba yesterday, while flagging off his campaign for the Abia South senatotrial zone seat.

Ikpeazu who used the flag-off campaign to commission the rehabilitated Azikiwe Road, Aba said as he campaigns for the Senate seat, he will be commissioning projects his administration executed.

“I have come to show the people of Aba what we have done, and what we are going to do in the years ahead if we cross over.

“Abia South should send me, I will not disappoint you. If you’re seeking the people’s vote, you should tell them what you have done.

“If I want to give Aba street lights, it will be those that are functional, and not those dumped in Abuja”.

Ikpeazu said he has been with the people for the past seven and half years, adding that he knows their problems and how to tackle them.

He said Abia South needs someone at the Senate who will speak out for the people and ask vital questions about the maltreatment of his people.

“We must ask questions why Customs personnel should be disturbing traders on our roads after the same goods have been cleared at the Wharf. Why we cannot get to Port Harcourt in less than 30 minutes.

“We will ask the above questions and more at the Senate, and answers must be provided”.

Ikpeazu promised to change the narrative if elected to represent Abia South senatotrial district at the Senate in 2023.