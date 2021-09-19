From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The MINDA Strategic Group have said that the call by the Ihyarev APC leaders to send internally displaced persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral homes without proper arrangements is like sending the people to their early graves.

“The call to eject the IDPs from the camp is a call to fastrack their annihilation by the Fulani Herdsmen militia is that the intent of the Ihyarev APC leaders?

The group, while addressing newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday regretted that most people from the three local government areas of Human, Gwer West and Gwer East that make up the MINDA axis can no longer go to their ancestral homes due to incessant attacks by Herdsmen.

Speaking through a former PDP governorship aspirant, Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse, the group lamented that many of them have lost both relations and property in the series of attacks by invading Herdsmen over the years.

Nyitse particularly recalled how some people were attacked recently on their way to the village to bury their dead saying that some of those who were injured during the attack were still recuperating in the hospital.

“It is the height of thoughtlessness to contemplate the return of the IDPs who even in the camps have suffered sporadic genocidal attacks, and those that have attempted to return to their communities have been gruesomely murdered by Fulani herdsmen militia.”

The group, in a statement duly signed by all 13 members, further viewed as unfounded anxiety, the senatorial melee targeting Governor Samuel Ortom which is being promoted by the Ihyarev APC leaders.

They added that even though the Governor was yet to make a public declaration of his intention to contest the 2023 Senatorial election for Benue North West Senatorial District, the issue of who becomes the senator in God’s work.

“But if our opinion is sought, Governor Ortom deserves to be at the Senate in 2023 and there’s no pretence about that,” the group stated.

They therefore advised the Ihyarev sons to make meaningful contributions to the progress of their communities by turning away from actions that are capable of exposing them to blight.

