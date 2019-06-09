FIBA Africa has confirmed Senegal as the host country of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2019.

The continental Women’s basketball bonanza will take place from August 9-18 at the newly-built Arena Dakar on the outskirts of the Senegalese capital city. The announcement was made during a meeting between a FIBA Africa delegation led by FIBA Africa Regional Director Alphonse Bile, Senegal Minister of Sports Matar Ba and Senegal Basketball Federation President Babacar Ndiaye, who were accompanied by a number of basketball shareholders, among them was Senegal international Gorgui Dieng.

The tournament returns to Dakar for the first time since 2007, when the hosts finished second in the 12-nation event. While a number of regional qualifying tournament are currently taking place across the continent, teams qualified include Senegal, reigning champions Nigeria, Mali and Mozambique – who all qualified by virtue of reaching the tournament’s semifinal two years ago in Bamako, Mali.

They are joined by Cameroon – who secured FIBA Africa Zone’s 4 solo ticket for the Finals – while Zone 2’s Cape Verde beat Guinea last month advancing to the tournament for the first time since 2013.

Zone 6’s qualifiers is currently underway in Harare, Zimbabwe, and will be decided between the host country and regional powerhouse Angola, who finished sixth two years ago in Bamako.