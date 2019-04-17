Senegalese Football Association president, Augustin Senghor has confirmed that the Terangha Lions will face three-time African champions, the Super Eagles in a friendly ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr revealed last Friday after the draw for the competition that his side would play two pre-tournament friendlies against Ghana and Senegal.

“We have two friendlies against Ghana and Senegal,” Rohr stated.

“Ghana in Nigeria and Senegal probably one week before the tournament here in Egypt.

“It would be a great showpiece of football, but it is important for our players to avoid injuries as the season heads towards the end.”

According to a report in Afrik-foot.com Senghor and president of Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Melvin Pinnick met after the draw to discuss modalities concerning the friendly fixture and the former is keen for the game to go ahead. Head coach of the Terangha Lions Aliou Cisse and Rohr were also present at the meeting.

The two coaches are expected to meet later to decide on the venue game and other important details.