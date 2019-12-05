A court in Senegal has handed down a two-year suspended prison sentence to the head of a Koranic school for chaining up children.

Serigne Khadim Gueye was convicted along with four parents and the metalworker who made the chains. They were arrested last month after a photo shared on social media showed several children in the northern town of Ndiagne with chains around their feet.

The case has split opinion in the Muslim-majority nation, where many thousands of children attend Koranic schools. Some parents argued that they didn’t know chaining a child was illegal.

There have been similar cases of horrific abuse in Nigeria, where the government has responded by shutting down some of the schools.