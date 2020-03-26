Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action on Thursday confirmed the country’s total COVID-19 cases have surpassed 100, with six new confirmed cases reported, bringing the total number to 105.

During the daily news conference on COVID-19, Dr. Alyose Waly Diouf, spokesperson of the health ministry said among 130 tests done by Institute Pasteur in Dakar, six came back positive, including five imported cases and one close contact of earlier confirmed patients.

Among the 105 confirmed cases, 51 are imported ones.

On Monday, Senegalese President Macky Sall declared a state of emergency from, along with a dusk-to-dawn curfew, effective from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day.

Sall also banned public or private meetings of any kind, and ordered temporary closure of public places and meeting places.

Senegal has suspended all international passenger flights till April 17.

Meanwhile, nine patients have been declared cured by local health authorities. (Xinhua/NAN)