Senegal’s imports fell by 72.1 billion CFA francs (about US$115.360 million) at the end of January 2020, APA learned from the National Agency for Statistics and Population (ANSD).These imports amounted to 345.9 billion CFA francs during this period, against 418 billion CFA francs in December 2019, representing a contraction of 17.3 percent in relative value.

According to ANSD, this drop is attributable to that of external purchases of other articles of base metal (-62.4 percent), other land vehicles (-58.9percent), other machinery and appliances (-48.7 percent) and finished petroleum products (-15.8 percent).

•APA News