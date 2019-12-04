Some smashers, on Monday, began their campaign in the first edition of Senforce Insurance Brokers Tennis Masters on a good note at the Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

Senforce Insurance competition is new and part of series of tennis events being staged by the elite club, under the leadership of Tennis section chairman, Bimbo Okubena, in the past three months, to boost entertainment of its members and lovers of the game.

The competition, is a season-ending event at the club like the ATP Masters and the top eight players from the Men’s Division A and B of the club’s ladder are competing for honours.

On Monday, Labisi Abayomi defeated Akeem Mustapha 6/4, 6/1, Nishant Abbi was 6/0, 6/1 better than Chinedu Idike, Bimbo Okubena defeated Amos Gagar 6/3, 6/1, while Ezomo Imoukhuede defeated Gbenga Familoni.

In other matches, Sesan Dada defeated Femi Nedd 7/5, 6/2 in a very keenly contested encounter, while Bola Ayorinde recorded an easy victory of 6/1, 6/4 over Muyiwa Kayode.

More hostilities are expected today at the Ikoyi Club 1938 tennis courts as the event gets to crucial stages.

Okubena, who incidentally won his first match on Monday, told Sunsports/Sporting Sun, yesterday, that the competition had been very interesting and competitive, so far.

“We are pleased with the overall response of the club members.

Those who are not playing also came in large numbers to support those in action. This is very good,” Okubena said.