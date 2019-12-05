Tennis players are to battle for final slots in the ongoing first edition of Senforce Insurance Brokers Tennis Masters on a good note at the Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

The tennis competition is new and part of series of tennis events being organised by Ikoyi Club Tennis section to boost and entertain its members and lovers of the game.

After the decisive matches in the round robin were concluded last night, smashers will file out today at the tennis courts of the Ikoyi Club with the aim of making it to the final billed for tomorrow.

In some of the round robin matches decided on Tuesday, number 5 seed Muyiwa Kayode had a tough match against 8th seed, Femi Nedd, as the encounter went into a rubber. Kayode won 7/6, 6/7, 10 to record his second straight win in the series.

Sesan Dada, the number two seed also had a tough battle with number three, Bola Ayorinde, in an encounter that ended 6/4, 3/6, 10/8.

Also on Tuesday, number one seed Emeka, playing in the gold group defeated Charles Mozie 6/1, 3/6, 10/2 while Hilary Eledu easily dispatched Spade Ofoegbu 6/3,6/1.