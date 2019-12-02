The first edition of Senforce Insurance Brokers Tennis Masters makes a debut today at the Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

The competition is a continuation of series of tennis events being staged by the elite club in the past three months to entertain its members and lovers of the game.

The tournament, fashioned after the prestigious season-ending ATP Masters, will feature the top eight players from the Men’s Division A and B of the club’s ladder board.

In the Platinum Group, Nishant Abbi, Akeem Mustafa, Labisi Abayomi and Chinedu Idike will be on parade while for the Diamond Group, Bimbo Okubena, Gbenga Familoni, Ezomo Imoukhuede and Amos Gagar will vie for honours.

The matches billed for today will see Nishant Abbi take on Chinedu. Idike, Bimbo Okubena will lock horns with Amos Gagar, Akeem Mustafa will clash with Labisi Abayomi while Gbenga Familoni takes on Ezomo Imoukhuede.

The Chairman of the tennis section, Okubena, said he was optimistic of a very entertaining fiesta in the next couple of days.