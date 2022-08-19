By Henry Akubuiro

Realising that a foundational work in research and dissemination of knowledge is required for any lasting personal and group empowerment, the Bukar Usman Foundation, registered as a charity in 2008, has channeled a significant percentage of its resources to book production and donation, with more than 50 titles to its credit.

Since its inception, the foundation has directly impacted on thousands of less privileged across the country and indirectly impacted on millions of readers who have either read books gifted by the foundation or read from libraries, book shelves of private and public bodies who have received copies of books from it free of charge.

While some of the recipients of these book donations are located outside the shores of Nigeria and Africa, others are domiciled in Nigeria, Africa’s most populated country, a nation with a high literacy level.

One of the recent recipients of Dr. Usman’s book donation is 85-year-old Dr. Abraham Aderemi Alo, FCIB, who got more than he expected from the donour.

In a note of appreciation to his benefactor, he said: “My humble request for a ‘loaf’ from your rich bakery has been lavishly supplied with a basket load of life rejuvenating well-baked varieties of bread.

“As a grace-endowed, buoyantly healthy 85-year-young octogenarian, I once again congratulate you on your uncommon literary achievements on diverse subjects. You are indeed a Giant and a Genius of Literature, deserving of all the local and international awards conferred on you.

“May Allah grant you good health and His blessings to continue to harvest the fruits and dividends from your investments, human and cultural, through your writings.”

Dr. Usman reiterated during the 10th anniversary of the foundation that apart “from the goal of promoting literacy and reading culture among our people, it is hoped that readers will find some aspects of the information provided in the books enlightening and instructive.”

He asserted: “In fact, the foundation prizes the gift of literacy and knowledge higher than any other gift it has been able to deliver to its beneficiaries.”

The foundation runs welfare programmes aimed at alleviating the misery under which the underprivileged moan, but its publications are geared towards enhancing public enlightenment, as well as boosting the atmosphere of hope.

The publications range from folklore, memoirs, democracy and governance, history, language and culture, gender studies, security, public policy and administration, CDs, video and audio songs, among others. The foundation also sponsors the publication, republication, or purchase and donation of viable works by others.