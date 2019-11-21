Senior Citizens Association of Nigeria (SCAN) National President, Ayorinde Ore, has urged members to remain steadfast.

Ore stated this during SCAN 21st annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, at All Saint Anglican Church, Ketu, Lagos.

He welcomed those present, particularly the various branches and thanked everyone who has helped out during the year. He also thanked the hardworking executives both at national and branches for their dedication and hard work.

The president deliberated on the progress made by the association. He informed the house about various steps taken by his team to move the association forward. However, he reiterates the focus of the executive which includes protecting and looking after the health of an age-old member and promote societal harmony and gross national happiness of its members.

This year AGM witness various activities such as songs and light physical exercise sessions for age citizens and intern light up the atmosphere excitement and fun.

The annual report of the association was read by the secretary, C. O. Fagbemi and the annual accounts presented by the treasurer, Yomi Adeyeye.

Members were given a lecture on proper investment in agriculture by Extra Large Farms. The proceedings were conducted by the farms personnel and the vote of thanks was presented by Chris Sanyaolu.