From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), has announced plans to liaise with the 36 states in order to equipment and empower older persons.

Its Director General, Dr Emem Omokaro, who stated this when she visited Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State in Ado Ekiti, at the weekend, explained that the initiative was put together to reduce poverty, health and social challenges of older persons.

In a statement by the NSCC’s Head of Public Affairs, Media and Communication, Omini Oden, Omokaro, said, “We will ensure that key strategic actions are taken through multi-sectoral, sub-national partnerships and high level advocacy for fundamental positive perception of ageing and old age in Nigeria.

“This will be targeted on how poverty reduction, vulnerability mitigation, health and social services systems can accelerate inclusion and improve quality of life for senior citizens and the most vulnerable among them.

“Some of the steps will be building Intergenerational synergies that will integrate youths for sustainability through co-education and partnerships within the context of senior citizens-NSCC innovative livelihood programs, Public Works Schemes for income generation and education and volunteering programs within senior citizens centres.”

According to her, “National Senior Citizens Centre is offering partnerships with State governments on capacity building on ageing mainstreaming in relevant state ministries and agencies to enhance multi- sector collaborations within the states, mainstreaming geriatric assessment and Social care in state primary health care systems and capacity building for community health workers and ensuring inclusion and participation of States representatives in the development of national certification and Regulatory framework for domiciliary social care agencies and care givers.”

Meanwhile, Governor Fayemi, represented by his Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi commended the Federal Government for setting up NSCC and noted that Ekiti State government would key into the partnership arrangements offered by the National Senior Citizens Centre.

While commending the Ekiti Council of Elders for the visionary move of constructing the Ekiti Elders Resort, he appealed to the National Senior Citizens Centre for its counsel on effective operationalization of the Ekiti Elders Resort.