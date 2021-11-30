From Johnson Adebowale

The members of the Senior Citizens Association of Nigeria (SCAN) have been educated on the secrets to achieving active aging devoid of crisis. This revelation was made at their 23rd Annual General Meeting and election held at Yaba Baptist Church on November 23.

This year’s AGM was restricted to a handful of representatives, in compliance with the physical distancing guidelines put in place due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and was moderated by the National Secretary of the association, Elder Joseph Kayode Taiwo. Taiwo, with a few members from various branches in attendance.

The Chairman, Organising Committee, Elder Abayomi Adeyeye, welcomed the members to the 2021 AGM, themed: ‘The importance of ageing gracefully. He promised a lecture shall be delivered to educate them on how to age beautifully. He, however, announced that an election shall hold to choose a new national executive. He said: “During today’s meeting, we shall be having our election to elect new leaders to the national body. I pray God will lead us right to choose capable people that would lead us for the next four years. I hope we will have peaceful deliberations and election today and in the next four years.”

Adeyeye, however, admonished the members to keep to the COVID-19 guidelines put in place to stay safe.

Addressing the members at the AGM, the outgoing National President, Elder Timothy Ayorinde Ore, thanked God for sparing his life following the sickness that kept him away for some time. He acknowledged the concerns and efforts of members who tried to reach out to him during this period. He, therefore, used the occasion to appreciate the tireless efforts of his executives that have been working effectively with him throughout the years they have been on board to handle the national affairs of the association, which shall be coming to winding down at the end of the meeting when new executive would have been voted in and sworn-in.

Elder Ore explained that “our performance throughout our tenure indicates that we are consistently focused on delivering both top-line growth and expansion of the membership across the country, while also pushing for government supports and involvement in the care of the elderly in the country.

Highlighting the achievements of his tenure as the head of the association, Elder Ore said: “Our tenure has ensured a sustained and steady growth in the association. Our branches and membership have witnessed a progressive increase across states. And more importantly, today, a website has been developed for the association to increase our reach to the world and also further our social media engagement.

“The primary objective of the association is to collectively address the common problem of the elderly which is loneliness. Our tenure has done this successfully through various social engagements and picnics organised for our members to fraternise and engage together in recreational activities.”

It was Ore’s last AGM. The outgoing chairman, therefore, wishes the incoming executive a successful tenure. He charged them to be ready to work to advance the course of the association.

Dr. Nuraini Olawunmi Funsho, a DVM specialist, on the importance and how to age gracefully, delivered a lecture. He tasked the gathering, saying: “Don’t wait until you are falling apart, change the way you look at life, and start your path to wellness today.” In his lecture, he highlighted the health checklists helpful to achieve graceful or active aging, such as exercise, meditation, food like antioxidants food, green and white tea, red wine, grape juice, fiber, Omega 3 fatty acids, adequate sleep, sex and vitamins. He also enumerated foods that should be avoided such as red meat, coffee, black tea, salt, margarine and so on.

“I believe you will feel better, look better, be healthier, and could actually live longer and gracefully if you habitually observed anti-aging checklist such as getting your heart rate up at least three times a week, doing strength training, learning yoga exercises instead of intense physical exercises, practice meditate and eat healthy food.

“To properly achieve an active aging devoid of a health crisis, vices militating against human spirits such as lust, anger, attachment, greed and ego should be totally not allowed any longer in our day-to-day living, but instead we must imbibe attitude tools such as gratitude, giving, detachment, meditation, present moment awareness and relaxation that would aide us to age gracefully,” he concluded.

The National Secretary, Elder (Mrs) C.A. Fagbemi, delivered her report. This was followed by the financial and auditor’s report under the year in review.

The election to elect new national officers that would take up the mantle of leadership of the association for the next four years was a success. Elder Joseph Kayode Taiwo emerged as the new National Chairman. Elder Taiwo, in his acceptance speech, appreciated all members for the opportunity given him to serve them and promised to take the association to an enviable level.

The participants at this year’s AGM were hosted to different activities such as light exercise, rhyme song and dancing with a variety of food and drinks.

