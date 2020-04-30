Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed civil service officers on Grade Level 14 and above, including those on essential services, to resume work on Monday, May 4th.

The Head of Service (HOS) of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, in a statement said the directive is further to President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast on phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19.

The Head of Service in her statement directed that the affected offices were to report three times a week, namely Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The closing time shall be 2:00 pm on each day.

A statement by Director of Information, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, quoted the Head of Service as saying that the concerned officers were to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID -19 pandemic.

“These measures include maintenance of social distancing, regular washing and /or sanitizing of hands and wearing of face masks.

“Officers are to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum. They should also ensure that the visitors comply with safety and health advice/directives.

“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are also advised to ensure that handwashing and sanitation facilities are placed at entrances and strategic points in their MDAs.

“Infrared thermometers are to be provided at the entrance of the MDAs for compulsory temperature checks while as much as practicable the entrance to the MDAs is limited to only one.”

Yemi-Esan reminded the workers that the Federal Secretariat Complexes have been decontaminated, assuring that efforts were ongoing to do same in other public offices.