From Uche Usim, Abuja

A reorganisation has taken place at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with various senior management staff redeployed and others promoted.

The move, earlier reported by Daily Sun, seeks to push the national oil company towards attaining global excellence and profitability.

In a statement by the Corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, yesterday, Mr. Billy Okoye has been appointed the new Group Executive Director, Ventures & Business Development while Mrs. Aisha Ahmadu-Katagum has been promoted to the position of Group Executive Director, Corporate Services.

Until their new appointments, Mr. Okoye and Mrs. Ahmadu-Katagum were Group General Managers, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) and Supply Chain Management Division in the Corporation, respectively.

Adeyemi Adetunji, formerly Chief Operating Officer, Business & Ventures Development, becomes the Group Executive Director, Downstream, while Mr. Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, formerly Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, becomes the Group Executive Director, Gas & Power.

Other Chief Operating Officer positions in the Corporation have now been redesignated as Group Executive Directors (GEDs), in alignment with the rules of Company & Allied Matters Act (CAMA), preparatory to the new status of the Corporation as a Limited Liability Company, post-Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The repositioning also saw the disengagement of Engr. Yusuf Usman, formerly Chief Operating Officer, Gas & Power.

The new appointments include that of Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, who will take over from Dr. Kennie Obateru as the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation.

Speaking on the Development, Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, said the new appointments would enable the Corporation to live up to the expectations of Nigerians and achieve its vision of becoming a world-class energy company of choice.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.