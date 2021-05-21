From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A number of tennis players participating in the 43rd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) National Senior Tennis Championship will smile to the bank with a whopping N13.1 million in prize money.

The week-long championship which kicks-off on today will hold at the Abuja Tennis Centre Court, Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Chairman Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Tayo Akindoju, who made the disclosure at a press briefing held in Abuja on Thursday, said that this year’s edition is a complete departure from the previous ones.

“The CBN National Senior Open Tennis Championship is the biggest Championships with the highest prize monies of any organise sporting programme in Nigeria today.

“The 43rd edition of the Championship is a special one as the prize monies for both the Men and Women Singles position has been increased from the previous edition from N700,000 to N1,000,000 for both categories.

“As a matter of emphasizes the continued sponsorship of this championship by the Central Bank of Nigeria for over 41 years has helped the federation to develop and empower many players who had won cash prizes each year at the championship,” he said.