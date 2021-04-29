Kelechi Iheanacho is currently the most viewed player in the transfer market in the last 24hours following his sterling performance for Leicester City, Complete Sport, Transfermarkt.

The Nigerian international has been in impressive scoring form since the month of March and continued his form in April.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema is second of the list after his equalizer saved his team from the jaws of defeat against Chelsea in the Champions League semi finals.

Third on the list is Barcelona’s inspirational captain Lionel Messi who is on the brink of helping La Blaugrana recapture La Liga title from the rivals Real. Christian Pulisic who had a slow start in the season due to injury worries is fourth after scoring an important away goal at Madrid and the vital strike against FC Porto in the quarterfinal.

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is in fifth position, despite being Serie A’s topscorer the Portuguese have come under heavy scrutiny after dropping to fourth of the league table.