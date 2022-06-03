The unauthorised shedding of human blood is totally abhorred in Igbo culture. It is also seen as an abomination. The gruesome pattern of the recent killings in Anambra State shows outright disregard for the sanctity of human life and Igbo values. The recurring bloodbath in the state is not only outrageous, it is sacrilegious and unacceptable.

In some cases, the victims are slaughtered like animals. The recent decapitation of the lawmaker representing Aguata II Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, and his aide, Mr. Ulaevuchukwu Chiegboka, is heinous and reprehensible. Hon. Okoye and Chiegboka, who hailed from Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s community, Isuofia, were abducted on May 15, after attending a meeting in their village. The motive behind their killing, even after payment of ransom, is not very clear yet.

A few days after the barbaric act, Mrs Harira Jubril and her four kids were killed at Isulo in Orumba-North Local Government Area of Anambra State. The gunmen have since killed more other people and have threatened to commit more atrocities in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Earlier in the year, some gunmen had brutally murdered no fewer than 20 mourners at a funeral ceremony at Ebenebe in Awka-North Local Government Area. Also killed were the billionaire Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Ofoma Associates Limited (an estate surveying firm), Chief Gab Ofoma, and a professor of Economics, Professor I.O. Onyemelukwe, who was 88 as at the time he was killed.

These barbaric acts indicate the erosion of societal mores and values. Could this cycle of violence be as a result of the unemployment and poverty that are ravaging the land? Could it be due to too much consumption of hard drugs? Could it be as a result of proliferation of small arms which are in the hands of many non-state actors these days?

As usual, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has consistently denied involvement in the killings. Security agencies have not said for sure who is behind the killings. The Anambra debacle is a reflection of what is happening in the other South East states, particularly Imo State. Orlu, Orsu and Oru-East councils happen to be the epicenter of insecurity in Imo State just as Ihiala, Aguata, Orumba and Nnewi areas are the flashpoints in Anambra State.

A major consequence of this development is that residents of Anambra are currently living in fear. Many citizens of the state, who reside abroad or outside the state, fear to come home these days. Foreigners may have also started leaving the state. An average Anambra man is very enterprising, but the spate of insecurity will definitely affect his productivity and efforts to cater for his family. Political elite, community leaders and everybody must join hands with the government to tackle the menace. During his campaign for the governorship position, Soludo promised to make Anambra the Dubai of Africa. He has his plans on how to achieve this vision. But with growing insecurity and killings in the state, it will be an uphill task to achieve his lofty dreams. Investors are much concerned about security before putting their money in a place. And if security is not in place, they will not invest at all.

Since Soludo has promised to tackle the problem, we urge him to match his words with action and do so with dispatch. However, he must seek the assistance of security agencies to overcome the security challenge in the state. He also needs to call a meeting of stakeholders in the state and seek their cooperation in combating the emerging terrorism. His recent imposition of a curfew on eight local government areas and announcement of a N10 million bounty on the head of the killers of the lawmaker are steps in the right direction.

The state government also needs to equip the vigilance groups in the state to make them more effective. The vigilance groups, together with the police and other security agencies, should collaborate and share intelligence. This will go a long way in tackling the menace.

Politicians, on their part, must play by the rules. They must work in the interest of the state and not see the spate of insecurity as Soludo or government problem. Citizens should cooperate with the government and security agencies by volunteering information. President-Generals of town unions and other community leaders should join hands with the government to ensure that the criminal elements in their domains are fished out.

The Federal Government should be interested in what is happening in Anambra State as well and give the state the needed assistance to surmount the challenge. Insecurity anywhere in the country is insecurity to all. Since the forces behind these criminal acts are formidable, a more formidable counter force should be deployed to nip the problem in the bud.

South East governors and leaders must come together to find a permanent solution to the raging problem. It is not something that Soludo alone will handle. It is unfortunate that the Ebube Agu security outfit they formed last year has not been able to operate optimally. There is need to strengthen it. The South East leaders must develop the willpower to confront the evil doers and deal with them decisively.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .