From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has charged the scheme’s Press and Public Relations Officers (PPROs) to sensitise Nigerians on the relevance of the proposed NYSC Trust Fund.

He spoke at the PPRO workshop held in Abuja on Wednesday, urging the participants to deploy both traditional and new media to promote the activities of the scheme.

‘The workshop is organised to further improve the knowledge of our PRO on how to manage the reputation of the scheme and positively improve its image. Consequently, I implore you to use the forum to identify and address areas of challenges associated with the discharge of your work.

‘As you are aware management has been making great strides in getting the general public informed about our activities.

‘It is also imperative to intimidate this forum that in line with our quest to galvanise support for the operations of the scheme and provide sources of funding for the activities of the corps members, management is proposing the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund.

‘While we continue to engage the relevant authorities and stakeholders for the actualisation of this project, I enjoin our PROs to sensitise the corps members and the general public on this novel idea.

‘Let me once again commend your prompt responses to false stories concerning the NYSC. Just as the new media can be deployed to enhance our job of sustaining the visibility for the scheme, it can equally become a tool for mischief-makers.

‘It is, therefore, imperative that we must always be vigilant to monitor promptly and refute or correct misconceptions about our operations often circulated by people who use the social media to achieve dubious objectives.

‘I wish to assure you that management shall continue to provide enabling environment for you to discharge your responsibilities optimally,’ he said.

Earlier, the Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, in her speech said that: ‘The workshop is an annual programme which affords the PR officers a veritable platform to evaluate the strategies, processes and challenges f managing the image of the scheme.

‘Evolving extraneous challenges, including the prevailing global pandemic (COVID-19), have made it expedient to equip with requisite skills, officers entrusted with the task of managing the reputation of the scheme for optimal performance.

‘This informed the choice of the theme; “entrenching new techniques for reputation management in the new normal. This training, therefore, seeks to arm the PR officers with the aptitude to deploy effective PR strategies and media technologies required to discharge their mandate successfully in the new normal orchestrated by the current global pandemic,’ she said.

