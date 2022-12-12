SEOF was at the POWA National Secretariat today to donate 1,200 bags of 25kg Rice. The SEOF team, led by the Vice President, Mrs. Adaora Offor Esq., were received by the POWA President and wife of the Inspector-General of Police, Hajia Hajara Usman Alkali.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Adaora Offor Esq spoke of the sacrifice of Police personnel who set aside sleep and put their lives on the line so that the people could sleep soundly sans fear. She offered her deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and prayers for the wounded. She said SEOF had come to share love and show empathy. In her words, “life is sweeter when love is shared.”

POWA President stated that she was moved by the donation, adding that she would ensure that the rice would be distributed to the downtrodden. She promised to invite SEOF to witness the distribution of the bags of rice, to see that all was above board.