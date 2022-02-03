By Steve Agbota

The management of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) has announced a fire incident that engulfed its oil and gas company’s offshore facility in the Niger Delta.

A statement issued and signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Ikemefuna Okafor, said: “The Management of Shebah Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) in RECEIVERSHIP hereby announces the unfortunate incident of a fire that engulfed our offshore facility, the FPSO Trinity Spirit located at the Ukpokiti Terminal, following an explosion during the early hours of Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The statement added that there were 10 crew members on board at the time of the incident, although no fatality was reported at the time of the statement.

According to the statement, investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire is ongoing.

The statement said the cause of the explosion is currently being investigated, saying the management of the company is currently working with necessary parties to contain the situation.

“At this time there are no reported fatalities, but we can confirm that there were ten crewmen onboard the vessel before the incident and we are prioritizing investigations concerning their safety and security.

“We appreciate the assistance provided us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team operating in the nearby Escravos facility, and our community stakeholders as well as fishermen, who have been of tremendous assistance since the incident happened.

“We have duly notified all relevant authorities and we appeal to the members of the public to stay away from the area while our Crisis Management Team continue to monitor the situation and update all stakeholders with new information as the investigation evolves”, the statement added.