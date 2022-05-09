Nigeria’s leading energy supplier, Seplat Energy Plc has identified how to improve diversity and inclusion in energy sector. Dr Chioma Nwachuku, Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy Plc identified these as the lead speaker at the Africa Women in Energy Forum held in Houston, Texas on Wednesday.

The forum with the theme “Improving Diversity, Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability in the Energy Sector,” was organised by Energy Corporate and Africa.

According to her, “it is proven that the value of decision-making benefits from the strength of diverse perspectives. In the Energy sector, embracing Diversity will be vital for companies looking to drive value creation cum retention toward realizing sustainable business goals in short, medium and long terms”.

“The importance of diversity in all walks of life cannot be overemphasized, as well as the dangers of exclusion. Diversity in the workplace is much more than checking a box. Research has shown repeatedly that more diverse workforces are better for innovation, result in happier and more productive employees, and increase retention levels. These dividends ultimately drive economic growth and sustainability globally,” Nwachuku said.

The Energy Corporate and Africa team also presented to Dr. Nwachuku the “Community Capacity Building & Sustainability” award for her outstanding contributions in community development and sustainability in Seplat’s areas of operation.

On how to improve diversity and inclusion in the energy sector, she noted that there are still many gender barriers and stereotypes that must be broken for the industry to move forward and reach its full potential, particularly with the energy transition drive.

Nwachuku said: “Strengthening gender diversity in the energy industry requires unrelenting long-term efforts to boost inclusion.