Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, an independent oil and gas exploration and production company incorporated and operating in Nigeria, has bagged the award of Outstanding Indigenous Contributor to Gas Development in Nigeria.

The oil and gas firm received the award at the recently held 2019 Annual Conference and Awards of the National Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC) in Lagos, with the theme “Harnessing Oil & Gas Potential for National Development”.

Receiving the award for Seplat Petroleum, the General Manager, External Affairs and Communications, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, said the Company plays an active role in the Nigerian gas- to- power sector with its 525MMscfd gas processing capacity, stressing that the Company currently contributes about 25 to 30 percent of domestic gas to power supply in Nigeria.

Nwachuku, lauded NAEC for its industry-focused activities while also thanking the body for honouring Seplat Petroleum for its well-deserved recognition.

The General Manager, Strategy Economics and Planning, Seplat Petroleum, Mr. Anthony Agbojo, who represented Seplat Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Austin Avuru, on a Panel titled: “Commercial Viability in Gas to Power Value Chain”, reeled out Seplat’s huge investments in Nigeria’s gas value chain and the multiplier effects the intervention had had on the country’s economy.

Agbojo said Seplat remained committed to infrastructural development across all its facilities while maintaining high standards of asset integrity; citing the over $300million invested in the Oben gas plant expansion project.

“Future infrastructural investments include a 75MMscfd gas plant installation in the West (Sapele) and the Assa-North Ohaji South (ANOH) project in the East to add 300MMscfd capacity by 2021. With both projects, Seplat would increase its total operated gas processing capacity by 80 per cent. This is on course to achieving our target to own and operate 1Bcfd of gas processing capacity by 2021.”