From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Seplat has presented 143 persons, comprising 100 secondary school teachers and 43 chief inspectors of education (CIE) from Edo and Delta states with its Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) certificates, having concludedthree-month training.

STEP is a three-month intensive training programme that equips teachers with tools to teach STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).

Addressing newsmen at the presentation ceremony in Benin, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Plc, Roger Brown, said over the years, the company has invested significantly in various educational Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Number 4.

Represented by Chioma Nwachuku, director of External Affairs and Communications

He said the company strongly believes education is the bedrock for national development and that its STEP deployment aim is to enhance teachers’ competencies and empower them with the knowledge and skills to implement STEAM education, among other benefits.

Brown added that Seplat was committed to providing the training programme annually because of its relevance and positive multiplier effects on boosting quality education.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, lauded Seplat for contributing to the educational development in its host communities, adding that the state places premium on the educational well-being of its citizenry.