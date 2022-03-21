From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Seplat Energy Plc, and its partners, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), have awarded certificates to a total of 220 comprising 214 teachers and 6 Chief Inspectors of Education in Edo and Delta States under the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP).

This is the second edition of the programme, which is aimed at improving the standard of education in Nigeria especially Seplat Energy’s host states and communities.

Seplat Energy Director (External Affairs and Sustainability), SEPLAT energy Chioma Nwachuku, said this over the weekend in Benin during SEPLAT JV Education Roundtable and Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) Certificate Award Ceremony for trained teachers.

She said STEP is a three-month intensive training programme that equips teachers with tools to teach STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).

“The Company introduced the STEAM model of learning to secondary schools in Delta and Edo States in order to promote creative thinking, allow for higher student engagement, and offer a well-rounded education. Where STEAM are equal contributors to the process of learning.

“In this year’s STEP, a total of 220 teachers made up of 214 teachers and six Chief Inspectors of Education were trained, graduated and presented with certificates.

“It supports the attainment of Quality education which is #SGD4.

“The objective is to take STEAM education to the teachers.

“We encourage the teachers to transmit their experience with this programme to other colleagues in the sector and the students who are Nigeria’s future”, she said.

Edo state commissioner of Education, Dr Joan Osa-Oviawe, commended Seplat Energy for training teachers, saying corporate social responsibility impact in the education and other sectors.

“Edo state is taking the lead in technology intervention in education in Nigeria with initiatives like this and the EdoBEST programme” she said.

Also speaking, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu SAN, Independent Non-Executive Director at Seplat Energy, said Seplat believes that empowering teachers is the first point to awakening education in the country.

“Education has a cost. What we have done is to take part of that cost. The government has a role to play as well as other organisations and stakeholders” he said.

Earlier, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, promised to provide enabling environment for education to thrive in the state.

“Education via technology will promote children to be global competitors, and this can only happen through adequate knowledge of technology. I congratulate Seplat Energy on this initiative and Edo State will continue to partner with the company on education”,