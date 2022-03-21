Professor Fabian Ajogwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Professor of Corporate Governance at the Lagos Business School has declared that education has a cost that somebody must bear.

Ajogwu, who is also an Independent Non-Executive Director at Seplat Energy Plc noted that the cost of education is either borne by the student through college loans as is done in the United States or by the community as was the trend in the post-colonial era or by the government through subsidies or by corporate initiatives.

Speaking on “Harnessing the Role of Technology in Nigeria’s Education Sector”, at the 2022 Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC)/Seplat Energy education roundtable and Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) award ceremony held recently in Benin City, Edo State, Ajogwu said, “What must be avoided is to live in denial of the fact that education has a cost.”

He said: “If we do not fund education, we will pay for it in one way or the other, either through strike actions that prolong the set time for academic pursuits or we get substandard education, a big risk on its own. All of these disempower citizens ultimately”.

He told the audience at the event that Seplat Energy Plc has successfully underwritten the cost of education through the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) programme.

Seplat Energy implements educational programmes aimed at supporting Nigeria’s effort towards attaining Goal 4 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for inclusive and equitable quality education.

In Nigeria, there is a gap between schools in the urban areas and those in the rural areas, between private schools and government-owned schools, between well-funded schools and those pretentiously “funded”.

The gaps manifest in the quality of the output (graduates), the student to teacher ratio, access to modern curriculum, global acceptance (of the lack thereof) of certifications and certificates.

