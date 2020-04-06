Determined to assist Delta State stay free of coronavirus cases and enhance the government’s readiness to manage possible incidence of COVID-19, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, First Hydrocarbon Nigeria (FHN) and ND Western have donated critical medical equipment and materials to the state.

The essential medical supplies donated by the independent oil and gas companies included high power suction machines, infusion pumps, syringe drivers, personal protective equipment (PPE), and nebulizer omron.

Other vital medical materials delivered by SEPLAT, FHN and ND Western to the state government includetemperature gun, hand sanitisers and examination gloves.

Receiving the items at new General Hospital in Asaba, the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, commended the oil companies for coming together to support the state at this crucial time.

He said, “The governor of Delta State is very appreciative of this laudable gesture by these oil and gas companies. This donation is a clear proof that SEPLAT, FHN and ND Western are credible and dependable partners of the government and people of this state and there is no doubt that the materials and equipment provided by them will boost our effort to put in place a robust response to the threat posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.