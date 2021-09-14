Seplat Energy Plc, operators of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC)/SEPLAT joint venture has kicked off the 9th edition of its annual Eye Can See Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)programme with a major activation at the Oba of Benin’s palace on Thursday, September 8, 2021.

The programme witnessed a large turn out of people from within and outside of Benin City who showed up to have their eyes checked and to obtain prescription glasses or undergo operation to correctvisual impairing cataracts.

The programme will be deployed in different centres across Delta and Edo states. Thousands of Nigerians will be screened for eye ailments, surgeries and eye glasses.

Joining Seplat to mark the flag off of the programme were some Benin Kingdom chiefs led by Chief John Oviesoge, the Eribo of Benin Kingdom, who represented the Oba of Benin. The event was also graced by key government officials, traditional rulers, NPDC representatives, and the media, amongst other dignitaries.

Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, the Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, in her remarks, maintained that ensuring sustainability of the communities where Seplat operates remains top in the agenda of the company particularly the health and well-being of their people.

Dr. Nwachuku said: “We are committed to partnering with our host communities with the view to touching lives. The Eye Can See programme has been on since 2012, and every year, the company brings a dedicated team of medics to ensure it makes the right and needed impacts. Our focus on the good health and well-being of our people is unwavering, and this is in line with Sustainability Development Goal (SDG) 3 to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all ages.”

